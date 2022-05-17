Alison P. Belliveau (Cullin), DO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alison P. Belliveau (Cullin), DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Healthcare Professional for outstanding service in Medicine and in acknowledgment of her work with UNC Health Southeastern.

Dr. Belliveau began her work with UNC Health Southeastern in 2020 where she served in Family Medicine, a medical specialty where patients are first seen for their health concerns and preventative medical care, until 2022. Beginning later in 2022, she will begin an Emergency Medicine residency at Inspira Mullica Hill.

Alison P. Belliveau, DO

She first dreamed of becoming a veterinarian and working with animals as a young girl. However, she took a human anatomy and physiology class during high school, which sparked her interest in becoming a doctor for human patients.

In pursuit of her higher education, Dr. Belliveau obtained a Bachelor of Science in Physiology in 2015 from the University of Arizona. She first began work inside a hospital during her undergraduate studies, serving as a medical transcriptionist for Scribe America within an emergency services department. At UA, she was a Gamma Beta Phi Honors Society member and the university's ballroom dance team.





She continued her education at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, where she earned a Master's degree in Biomedical Sciences in 2016. She went on to the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University-Arizona, where she earned her Doctor of Osteopathy degree in 2020. While in medical school, she served for a year as a teacher's assistant in the anatomy lab.

In addition to practicing medicine, Dr. Belliveau has co-written a peer-reviewed article focusing on pupillary light reflex, published in 2020. She is also working on a children's book and a chapter book.

She prides herself on her dedication to her chosen field, a trait that she feels was most inspired in her by her parents. She dedicates this honorable recognition with special thanks to her mother Ronna Belliveau and sister Deborah Mat. Dr. Belliveau, soon to be Dr. Cullin, got married in January 2022 to her husband who is also dedicated to the emergency medicine field. As she begins her Emergency Medicine Residency, Dr. Belliveau is considering further training in Critical Care Medicine as she looks to the future.

