Alison Rose Foundation Announces First Donation of $25,000 to Support Research of Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE)

"The immense outpouring of support from the Buffalo and Rochester communities for our blood drives, golf tournament, and first annual appeal has allowed us to further our mission and make this $25,000 contribution possible," says Justin Waclawek, Co-Founder/President of the Alison Rose Foundation. "We support the mission of the AFE Foundation and share in a united goal to one day prevent anyone from having to experience this devastating birth complication. Nothing will replace the light that Alison brought to this world; being able to commemorate important moments, like her birthday, helps to keep her spirit alive."

AFE characterized by a sudden and rapid collapse of mother and/or baby as a result of an allergic-like reaction to the entrance of amniotic fluid entering the mother's circulatory system; a normally benign result of birth. It affects 1 in 40,000 pregnancies and is considered unpreventable and often-fatal, thus making it difficult to study.

About the Alison Rose Foundation

The Alison Rose Foundation, founded in March 2020, was created to honor the memory and continue the legacy of Dr. Alison 'Ali' Rose Waclawek, who tragically passed away while giving birth to her daughter, Ada Rose Waclawek, on August 16, 2019 due to an AFE.

Born and raised with her brothers in Rochester, NY, Alison attended the University at Buffalo and then the D'Youville College School of Pharmacy in Buffalo, NY where she met her husband Justin Waclawek. She had an accomplished life and career in Buffalo that included becoming a Buffalo Jill and, upon completion of school, a Supervising Pharmacist with Walgreens. She was extremely active in both her community and her profession and she had a positive impact on many people in both cities.

Learn more and donate at https://www.alisonrosefoundation.com/ .

About the AFE Foundation

AFE Foundation's mission is to improve the outcomes of women and infants affected by AFE by educating clinicians, supporting and engaging the community of affected families, advancing research, and finding a cure. As the global leader dedicated to AFE, it partners with other non-profit organizations, governmental agencies, academic institutions, and corporate partners to further its mission and vision.

The AFE Foundation, Baylor College of Medicine, and the Perinatology Research Branch (PRB) of the NICHD/NIH have established the Amniotic Fluid Embolism Registry and Biorepository, an international database which allows researchers the opportunity to advance knowledge of the condition with the goal to develop effective treatments and predictive tests to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.afesupport.org .

SOURCE Alison Rose Foundation