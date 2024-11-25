ALISON WONDERLAND, NEON TREES, RUSSELL DICKERSON, SEVEN LIONS, THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS & TROYBOI HEADLINE THE INAUGURAL NEON CITY FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS

Festivalgoers Lived it Up with Electric Musical Performances, Culinary Offerings, Pop-Up Art Installations from AREA15, Fireworks Displays and More

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon City Festival – a new music, art and culinary event located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas – brought three days of electrifying performances by headliners Alison Wonderland, Neon Trees, Russell Dickerson, Seven Lions, The All-American Rejects and TroyBoi. The free-for-all-ages event created a thrilling atmosphere, filled with live music, delicious food & beverage offerings, immersive art installations by AREA15, a spectacular firework display and more.

World-Class Performances. Four different stages throughout downtown hosted musical performances for guests to enjoy.

Four different stages throughout downtown hosted musical performances for guests to enjoy. Local Artistry. Guests perused Neon City Festival's art programming, curated by AREA15 Las Vegas . Activations included Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite, Illuminarium and an art car creation from Las Vegas artist, Henry Chang . Attendees received a sneak peek at two new attractions coming to AREA15: Superplastic's Dopeameme , The Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research and the John Wick Experience .

Guests perused Neon City Festival's art programming, curated by AREA15 . Activations included and an art car creation from artist, Attendees received a sneak peek at two new attractions coming to AREA15: and the Pop-Up Shops. Festivalgoers perused a variety of pop-up shops and booths including Recycled Propaganda, Tristan Shearer , Essence Permanent Jewelry, Sara Godbout , Reapers Grip, 6k Industries , Krystal Kartel , House of Bills, Mooncraft Gifts, Pinup Ally and more.

Festivalgoers perused a variety of pop-up shops and booths including , and more. Culinary Experiences. Guests sampled bites from a lineup of local vendors across the festival grounds including the Omaha Steaks Culinary Experience, Here's the Beef, Medellin Empanadas, Super Chill, Taco Ave., Truk n Yaki, Chī Asian Kitchen, Custom Pizza Truck, El Fuego Picante, Empanada Factory, Joel's Chophouse, Ole Manny's Seafood Shack, SoCal Churro, Sushito Sushi & Poke Bowl, Valery's Great Food and Wings on Wheels.

Created by downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens – with support from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) – and overseen by appointed Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor, Neon City Festival was conceived to show appreciation for Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.

