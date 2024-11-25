ALISON WONDERLAND, NEON TREES, RUSSELL DICKERSON, SEVEN LIONS, THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS & TROYBOI HEADLINE THE INAUGURAL NEON CITY FESTIVAL IN DOWNTOWN LAS VEGAS
News provided byNeon City Festival
Nov 25, 2024, 17:57 ET
Festivalgoers Lived it Up with Electric Musical Performances, Culinary Offerings, Pop-Up Art Installations from AREA15, Fireworks Displays and More
LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon City Festival – a new music, art and culinary event located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas – brought three days of electrifying performances by headliners Alison Wonderland, Neon Trees, Russell Dickerson, Seven Lions, The All-American Rejects and TroyBoi. The free-for-all-ages event created a thrilling atmosphere, filled with live music, delicious food & beverage offerings, immersive art installations by AREA15, a spectacular firework display and more.
- World-Class Performances. Four different stages throughout downtown hosted musical performances for guests to enjoy.
- Local Artistry. Guests perused Neon City Festival's art programming, curated by AREA15 Las Vegas. Activations included Wink World: Portals Into The Infinite, Illuminarium and an art car creation from Las Vegas artist, Henry Chang. Attendees received a sneak peek at two new attractions coming to AREA15: Superplastic's Dopeameme, The Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research and the John Wick Experience.
- Pop-Up Shops. Festivalgoers perused a variety of pop-up shops and booths including Recycled Propaganda, Tristan Shearer, Essence Permanent Jewelry, Sara Godbout, Reapers Grip, 6k Industries, Krystal Kartel, House of Bills, Mooncraft Gifts, Pinup Ally and more.
- Culinary Experiences. Guests sampled bites from a lineup of local vendors across the festival grounds including the Omaha Steaks Culinary Experience, Here's the Beef, Medellin Empanadas, Super Chill, Taco Ave., Truk n Yaki, Chī Asian Kitchen, Custom Pizza Truck, El Fuego Picante, Empanada Factory, Joel's Chophouse, Ole Manny's Seafood Shack, SoCal Churro, Sushito Sushi & Poke Bowl, Valery's Great Food and Wings on Wheels.
Created by downtown Las Vegas casino owner Derek Stevens – with support from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) – and overseen by appointed Neon City Festival CEO Jeff Victor, Neon City Festival was conceived to show appreciation for Las Vegas locals and visitors alike.
- Day One Photos (credit: Jewel Fiorillo, Daniel Macadangdang, Black Raven Photography & Slumpt Media)
- Day One Drone Footage (credit: BlazeAir Productions)
- Day Two Photos (credit: CJ Murray, Black Raven Films, Jewel Fiorillo, Slumpt Media)
- Day Two Drone Footage (credit: BlazeAir Productions)
- Day Three Photos (credit: Paulina Stoyanova with Light by Lina, Black Raven Photography & Slumpt Media)
- Day Three Drone Footage (credit: BlazeAir Productions)
SOURCE Neon City Festival
