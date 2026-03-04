ALIT: ADJUSTED EBITDA vs. GAAP FIGURES DIVERGED SHARPLY -- LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP INVESTIGATES

Alight, Inc. Told Investors One Set of Numbers While GAAP Told a Different Story

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alight, Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) shareholders lost money after Q4 2025 results revealed a significant gap between the adjusted financial metrics management had emphasized and the Company's GAAP figures. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether Alight may have made materially misleading statements to investors. If you lost money on ALIT, submit your information here. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q3 2025 earnings call on November 5, 2025, CFO Jeremy Heaton guided investors to full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA of $595 million to $620 million and adjusted EPS of $0.54 to $0.58. These adjusted figures were the metrics management highlighted throughout the Class Period. The Company's GAAP results told a materially different story -- with the gap between adjusted and GAAP figures widening as the year progressed and actual Q4 2025 results falling short of even the adjusted targets management had set.

The Company's revenue declined 4% year-over-year in Q4 2025. Management had presented adjusted metrics as the primary measure of Alight's financial health. Investors relying on those adjusted figures were not positioned to see the full picture reflected in the GAAP numbers.

Shareholders who purchased ALIT stock and suffered a loss are encouraged to click here to discuss their legal rights. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

