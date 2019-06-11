Alitalia Appoints Discover the World as General Sales Agent in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alitalia recently appointed Discover the World as its international sales partner in the Central American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala and Panama.

"Alitalia continues to expand its reach globally," said Andrea Taddei, Alitalia's Country Manager Mexico, Cuba and Central America, Venezuela, Colombia and Ecuador. "Based on our long relationship of 23 years with Discover the World and their excellent and long-term relationships in the local communities in Central America, we believe Discover will develop revenue growth opportunities in these four markets for us."

According to Ian Murray, Executive Vice President, Global Sales for Discover the World, "We are pleased Alitalia has expanded its partnership with us in Central America. We have worked with Alitalia for many years. In addition to the new markets, we have worked with them in Southern Africa, Uruguay and many marketing activities in the US."

For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com or call +1 480 707 5566 or +44 203 598 8030. For more information about Alitalia, visit alitalia.com

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as a leader in global travel distribution and its success in developing a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries capable of exceptional representation performance is unmatched. With a portfolio of 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, Discover the World remains a dominant innovator for the travel industry.

About Alitalia

Alitalia is main carrier of Italy and Italy's largest airline. With 89 percent of Alitalia's flights landing on schedule the first four months of 2019, FlightsStats has ranked Alitalia the most punctual airline in the world. With the 2019 summer schedule, Alitalia flies to 100 destinations, including 27 Italian and 73 international destinations, with over 4,300 weekly flights and 150 routes. Alitalia boasts one of the most modern and efficient fleets in the world with a fleet of 97 aircraft. Alitalia is a member of the SkyTeam Alliance and part of the Transatlantic JV alongside Air France/KLM and Delta Air Lines.

