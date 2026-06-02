Alitheon Secures $8 Million Series A1 to Scale "Biometrics for Things" Across Global Supply Chains

Alitheon®, the advanced optical-AI pioneer, today announced the closing of the round led by Emerald Technology Ventures, with significant participation from eBay Ventures and continued support from existing investors.

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The capital accelerates global deployment of Alitheon's FeaturePrint® technology—a category-defining solution backed by 55+ issued patents.

"1-to-1 serialization without the need for labels or tags is a game-changer," Gina Domanig, Managing Partner at Emerald. Post this Alitheon's Bellevue-Based Machine Vision Team Pioneered Optical AI for No-Touch Serialization, Fraud Prevention, and Traceability: With over 55 issued patents, FeaturePrint is the Biometric for Things. From industrial gears to healthcare products to luxury goods, Alitheon’s FeaturePrint® provides an unbreakable link between physical objects and digital traceability. Our Optical AI identifies the unique "fingerprint" of any item—no tags, labels, or stickers required. Ensure absolute authenticity and end-to-end provenance across your global supply chain with a simple scan.

The industry has long relied on barcodes, tags, and stickers, but these external proxy markers can be damaged, detached, or counterfeited. Standard machine learning only identifies objects at a class level, recognizing a generic part rather than a specific asset. Alitheon renders these obsolete by capturing the inherent surface details of an object to create a unique, unforgeable identity—true 1-to-1 serialization without adding anything to the product.

The result is biometrics for things: a Zero Trust framework where no item is assumed authentic until its digital fingerprint is verified via a standard camera. With nothing added, there is no marker for bad actors to spoof, ensuring an unbreakable link between the physical object and its digital record.

"Securing support from such powerhouses proves the world is ready for digital-first serialization, provenance, and traceability," said Roei Ganzarski, CEO of Alitheon. "We aren't just identifying goods; we are powering the trust layer of the global economy, providing a level of security that additives and standard AI simply cannot match."

"At Emerald, we look for technologies that solve fundamental industrial challenges at scale," said Gina Domanig, Managing Partner at Emerald Technology Ventures. "Alitheon's ability to provide 1-to-1 serialization without the need for labels or tags is a game-changer for global supply chains. By establishing a 'Zero Trust' framework for physical goods, Alitheon is providing the essential data integrity required for the future of automated manufacturing and logistics."

"As recommerce continues to grow, trust and provenance are becoming increasingly important across high-value categories," added Henri Jaanimägi, Global Head of eBay Ventures. " Alitheon's 'biometrics for things' represents an important step forward in the broader trust infrastructure needed to support more transparent and confident buying and selling experience."

This round positions Alitheon as the definitive leader in "Physical-to-Digital" identity, offering the essential technology to secure global trade.

Learn more about the companies by visiting the websites at:

https://alitheon.com;

https://emerald.vc;

https://www.ebayinc.com/ebay-ventures/

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Alitheon