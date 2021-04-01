Alithya Adds C$600 Million Backlog Through Closing of Acquisition of R3D Conseil

Set to create 350 new strategic IT jobs

MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to confirm the closing of its previously announced acquisition of R3D Conseil Inc. ("R3D Conseil"), a private digital solutions firm. This transformative transaction includes commercial commitments totalling approximately C$600 million in combined revenues during the initial 10-year term agreements. This represents annual minimum volume commitments of C$60 million, which firms up approximately C$25 million of existing volume and adds approximately C$35 million of new business, mainly in digital transformation and high added-value areas.

With nearly 600 new Québec-based professionals from R3D Conseil and at least 350 jobs to be created as a result of the transaction, Alithya will now surpass 3,000 professionals, making it one of Canada's largest digital transformation firms and the largest Québec-based technology firm listed on NASDAQ.

Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alithya:

"We are delighted to welcome 600 new professionals and to create at least 350 jobs in digital transformation as well as creating a Digital Center of Excellence in the insurance industry to service the growth in that sector. The C$600 million long-term commercial agreements and current initiatives will provide our professionals with stimulating projects which have already begun to take shape. The integration should be completed in the coming months, allowing us to pursue the strong acquisition strategy laid out in our strategic plan."

R3D Conseil's operations are highly complementary and will integrate seamlessly into Alithya's current structure, allowing for short and mid-term synergies. The transaction will be immediately cash flow positive, reducing Alithya's debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio and pointing to further deleveraging of Alithya's balance sheet.

Subject to customary post-closing purchase price adjustments, the purchase price was paid by the issuance of 25,182,676 Class A subordinate voting shares of Alithya to R3D Conseil's shareholders, which represents approximately 30% of Alithya's issued and outstanding shares immediately following the closing of the transaction.

Alithya financed the debt assumed as part of the transaction using its existing $60 million credit facility led by The Bank of Nova Scotia and including Desjardins Capital Markets.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government.

