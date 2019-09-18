Alithya announces director election results

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA), (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital technologies with 2,000 highly skilled professionals and offering business solutions across Canada, the US and Europe, held its annual general meeting of shareholders today in the Saint-Denis Room of Montreal's Saint-James Club.

The nine candidates proposed for election at the meeting were elected on a vote by show of hands. The proxies received by the company for the election of directors were as follows:



For (%) Abstentions (%) Dana Ades-Landy 99.67% 0.33% Robert Comeau 99.54% 0.46% Fredrick DiSanto 99.57% 0.43% Lucie Martel 99.67% 0.33% Paul Raymond 99.64% 0.36% Ghyslain Rivard 99.30% 0.70% Jeffrey Rutherford 99.44% 0.56% C. Lee Thomas 99.67% 0.33% Pierre Turcotte 99.28% 0.72%

Mr. Robert Comeau has served as lead director since July 1, 2019, succeeding to Mr. François Côté who is retiring from the Board of Directors today. Additionally, Alithya welcomes Ms. Lucie Martel, who was elected for the first time today as a director of Alithya.

Audio playback of discussions held during the meeting is available in the Investors section of our website.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya can count on 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, Alithya is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to www.alithya.com.

