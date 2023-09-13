Alithya announces directors' election results

News provided by

Alithya

13 Sep, 2023, 17:30 ET

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya" or the "Company") today held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually. A total of 69,450,221 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,324,248 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 88.25% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 17, 2023, the record date for the Meeting.

Alithya's Board of Directors had fixed at eight the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All eight director nominees proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 17, 2023 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes for

Votes withheld

Dana Ades-Landy

99.78 %

0.22 %

André P. Brosseau

99.75 %

0.25 %

Robert Comeau

99.76 %

0.24 %

Lucie Martel

99.75 %

0.25 %

Paul Raymond

99.41 %

0.59 %

Ghyslain Rivard

95.26 %

4.74 %

C. Lee Thomas

99.79 %

0.21 %

Pierre Turcotte

97.74 %

2.26 %


About Alithya 

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

SOURCE Alithya

Also from this source

Alithya renews its normal course issuer bid

Alithya discloses global carbon footprint in ESG Report

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.