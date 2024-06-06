Alithya announces free educational program to explore possibilities with Microsoft Copilot

New Alithya Academy aims to accelerate the transfer of AI knowledge to every employee

MONTREAL, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the Alithya Copilot Academy, a free educational program designed to illustrate the many ways which Microsoft Copilot can enhance productivity, automate tasks, and facilitate faster informed decisions. The training curriculum, developed by Alithya, gives individuals a quick and easy way to use AI to optimize their workflows, boost team efficiencies, and ideate innovative use cases.

The Copilot Academy is a comprehensive four-hour training program that is beneficial to both beginners and advanced users. The weekly program, led by Alithya experts, includes hands-on sessions and workshops that provide a deeper understanding of Microsoft Copilot's functionalities and best practices.

Program Highlights:

Understanding Microsoft Copilot: Learn the essentials of what Microsoft Copilot is and how it can help generate significant business value.

Real-world applications: Witness Microsoft Copilot in action in a variety of use case scenarios, including sales, marketing, servicing, and operations.

Accessible to all: Discover how to create, extend, and deploy Microsoft Copilot, regardless of one's technical background.

Strategic implementation: Develop a business case and rollout plan for introducing Microsoft Copilot across organizations.

Quote by Bernard Dockrill, Chief Operating Officer at Alithya:

"Going beyond traditional presentations, Alithya's Copilot Academy invites participants of all industries to engage in interactive live sessions to gain hands-on experience. We are proud to leverage our Microsoft partnership and expertise to help all our current and future clients master the power of Microsoft's innovative Copilot. Our program includes demos, real-world examples, and practical labs, providing a truly immersive approach to ensuring that participants obtain the skills and strategies required to masterfully leverage Copilot's many benefits."

Academy overview

For more information on this opportunity to revolutionize your business operations with the power of Microsoft Copilot, and to register for the Alithya Copilot Academy, visit https://info.alithya.com/copilotacademy

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

