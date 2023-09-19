Alithya attains prestigious Microsoft Inner Circle award for the 18th year

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announced that its Microsoft Dynamics practice received the distinctive Microsoft Business Applications 2023/2024 Inner Circle award for the 18th year. This exclusive recognition is awarded to the top performing Microsoft partners based on sales achievement and customer success.

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024, as well as virtual meetings to be held between July 2023 and June 2024. The virtual meetings will provide unique opportunities to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, and to learn more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

Quote by Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead:

"With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognizing a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions. Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Alithya for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle."

Quote by John Scandar, Senior Vice President of Alithya's Microsoft practice:

"We are honored to be part of this elite class of Microsoft Inner Circle partners for the 18th year.  This achievement signifies our strong and thriving relationship with Microsoft. Our industry IP, coupled with Microsoft's latest advancements, allows us to accelerate growth and success for our clients."

About Alithya

Winner of a 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award, and a finalist in 7 other categories, Alithya's success is driven by over 30 years of industry experience. Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a practice that covers Dynamics, Azure, Power Apps, Modern Work, Data Solutions, and Digital Adoption. Alithya has helped hundreds of clients across the manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, higher education, and financial services industries, among others, to realize value from Microsoft technology.

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

