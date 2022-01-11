ALITHYA CONTINUES GLOBAL IMPLEMENTATION OF MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 WITH BALCHEM

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,400 highly qualified professionals and offering enterprise cloud solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, continues to help Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) ("Balchem") roll out a global deployment of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to consolidate processes and realize its goal of a single technology platform.

Balchem is committed to finding innovative solutions to some of the most complex problems facing the nutrition, health, and food markets. Balchem Human Nutrition & Health delivers customized ingredient systems and key minerals and nutrients for the food, supplement and pharmaceutical markets. Balchem Animal Nutrition & Health is a global leader in choline production, nutrient encapsulation, chelated minerals, and functional ingredients. Balchem Specialty Products provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries and provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

The company initiated its Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation in 2017 and has deployed finance and operations in over 20 plants across four countries and all lines of business. Prior to Dynamics, the company had multiple enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems that fostered inefficiency in providing timely, value-added data.

Dynamics now gives Balchem improved financial and operational visibility because all information is in one place.

Quote from Bill Backus, Chief Accounting Officer at Balchem:

"We've grown a lot and plan to grow more. We believe Microsoft Dynamics was the right move to support our continued organic growth and any future acquisitions. As our partner, Alithya understood Dynamics, and they took the time to understand our business. The team told us what we needed to hear, not what we wanted to hear, which was a great contributor to the success of our ongoing global implementation."

Quote from John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Alithya Microsoft Practice:

"Microsoft Dynamics 365 is the perfect platform for manufacturers like Balchem to improve visibility into data, and empower employees to better spend time on value-added tasks. We are thrilled to be their partner on this transformational journey that is grounded in Microsoft technology."

About Balchem

Headquartered in New Hampton, New York, Balchem delivers solutions to the nutrition, health, and food markets with three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products. Balchem was founded in 1967 and employs over 1,400 people across sales offices, manufacturing sites, and R&D centers located throughout the US and Europe.

About Alithya and its Microsoft Practice

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,400 professionals in the United States, Canada and Europe. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills as one of the most prominent consulting firms, driving successful digital change as a trusted advisor to customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare, government, and beyond.

Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a practice that covers Microsoft Dynamics, Azure, Power Apps, Business and Advanced Analytics, and Digital Solutions. Focused on business outcomes and delivering a digital transformation that starts with go live, Alithya has delivered Microsoft solutions to hundreds of clients across manufacturing, professional services and healthcare industries.

