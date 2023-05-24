Alithya honoured with prestigious Mercuriades award for its leadership development program

News provided by

Alithya

24 May, 2023, 18:23 ET

MONTREAL, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is proud to announce that it has won a prestigious Mercuriades award in the Training and Workforce Development category for the Alithya Leadership Academy, an initiative launched in May 2018 in partnership with McGill University's Faculty of Management. The award was presented to Alithya during the Mercuriades Gala ceremony held on May 23rd, 2023, at the Palais des Congrès de Montréal.

One of the fastest growing technology advisory companies, Alithya has made a significant investment in its existing and new leaders. The Alithya Leadership Academy was created five years ago as a harmonized pathway to training a continuous pool of leaders, as well as to develop a robust succession plan reflecting the company's long-term vision. The Alithya Leadership Academy is comprised of several modules, each addressing a specific theme focused on the Company's top priorities in terms of training and developing all Alithya leaders.

Quote from Paul Raymond, President and CEO at Alithya:
"It is an honour to be chosen from such a distinguished group of innovative companies that contribute to the advancement of the economy. I believe that leadership development is one of the most important investments that we can make as an organization, and one of the most important investments that leaders should make in themselves. Organizations with the best leaders will attract and retain the best people in the industry. This Mercuriades award validates our vision for the future of our Company, which includes our commitment to having strongly led teams in place to ensure the continuous provision of innovative solutions for solving the most complex issues that our clients face."

Finalist in the Technological Innovation category
Alithya was also a finalist in the Technological Innovation category in recognition of Alithya GoTestTM, the Company's proprietary, end-to-end, automated testing platform. Using automation, Alithya clients can harness the power of GoTestTM to generate substantial time and cost savings, including development cost reductions. The tool is designed to be user-friendly for those with very little technical skills by enabling manual tests to be transformed into automated tests with one simple click, regardless of the application or system being tested. GoTestTM is a unique and extremely valuable tool for reducing the burden associated with repetitive testing of regular, cloud-based business application updates.

Prestigious recognition
Since 1981, the Mercuriades has been recognized as one of Quebec's most prestigious business competitions. The program, run by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ), recognizes the innovation, ambition, entrepreneurship, and performance of Quebec-based companies.

About Alithya
Alithya is a trusted leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a trusted global leader. The Company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com

SOURCE Alithya

