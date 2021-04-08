Alithya Implements Oracle Human Capital Management Cloud for Nemours Children's Health System

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,000 highly-qualified professionals and offering enterprise solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, has successfully implemented Oracle Human Capital Management (Oracle HCM) Cloud for Nemours Children's Health System to support its core human resource management, employee and manager self-service, recruiting, onboarding, and analytics reporting. Nemours has also deployed Oracle HR Help Desk Cloud as part of this implementation.

"The successful implementation of Oracle Cloud HCM brings us closer to our longer-term digital transformation strategy by providing a single, enterprise-wide, integrated cloud system, while increasing efficiency and productivity through automation and collaboration and offering actionable insights at the right time to drive performance," stated Bernie Rice, Chief Information Officer and Senior Vice President at Nemours.

With the implementation of Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud, Nemours will be able to automate repetitive tasks to focus on more strategic initiatives such as career development and workforce planning, quickly and easily hire and onboard new employees, and improve employee experience through a conversational user interface.

"The healthcare industry faces changing pressures and challenges each day, and being able to partner with customers like Nemours to leverage technology for reduced risk and greater business insights is our goal," said Russell Smith, President, Alithya US. "With the Oracle Human Capital Management (HCM) and Recruiting solution implementation, Nemours will have more reliable HR data to improve decision making and consistently and effectively address changing business conditions."

About Nemours Children's Health System

Nemours is an internationally recognized children's health system that owns and operates two free-standing children's hospitals: the Nemours/Alfred I. du Pont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., and Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Fla., along with outpatient facilities in five states, delivering pediatric primary, specialty and urgent care. Nemours also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org, and offers on-demand, online video patient visits through the Nemours App. Established as The Nemours Foundation through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, Nemours provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy and prevention programs to families in the communities it serves.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government.

