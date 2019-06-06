Alithya Joins the Provance Partner Program as a Gold Partner

MONTREAL, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") and Provance are pleased to announce Alithya has become a Gold Partner in the Provance Partner program and will be representing Provance IT Service Management (ITSM) —an IT Service and IT Asset Management solution that runs natively in Microsoft Dynamics 365—as part of their digital technology service offerings in the UK, United States and Canada.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Provance, as our customers digitally transform by leveraging the Microsoft Cloud platform and by specifically broadening their use of Microsoft Dynamics 365," commented Adam Spurr, Alithya's UK Managing Director. "We needed a strategic ITSM partner to complement our end-to-end Microsoft Dynamics 365 offering."

Alithya has delivered Microsoft solutions to over 1,200 clients and their Microsoft practice covers a wide array of capabilities, including Dynamics 365, Azure, business analytics, digital solutions, advanced analytics, application development and architecture. Alithya's global offering positions the company as a leading partner in designing strategies and building innovative and efficient digital solutions for complex business challenges.

"We want to empower our customers to achieve a digital transformation in IT and the business," said John Scandar, Senior Vice President and Microsoft Business Unit Lead at Alithya. "With Provance ITSM, our customers can benefit from the Microsoft related investments and skills they already have in-place, while also leveraging the Microsoft Intelligent Cloud, digitally transforming to provide better, more cost-effective and more modern service delivery."

Provance ITSM is the most Microsoft-Centric ITSM and ITAM solution on the market. To modernize, achieve a digital transformation and deliver exceptional IT service cost-effectively, Provance ITSM lets enterprises and public sector organizations leverage their existing and future investments in Microsoft technologies, including Dynamics 365, Office 365, Azure, System Center, Azure DevOps and more. PinkVerify™ certified for 11 ITIL® processes, Provance ITSM lets IT utilize built-in ITIL best practices to streamline service processes. It also has extensible configuration, automation and ticket templating capabilities with no need to code.

"As an award-winning leader in strategy and digital technology, we couldn't be more proud that Alithya has chosen to become a Gold Partner and offer Provance ITSM to their customers," said Greg Singleton, Partner and MSP Programs Manager at Provance. "For the last 25 years, they've had a longstanding and excellent reputation for helping customers innovate, achieve excellence and drive growth."

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group inc. is a North American leader in strategy and digital technologies. Founded in 1992, it employs approximately 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group's integrated offering to its clients is based on its four pillars of expertise in strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom enterprise solutions. Its clients are active in the financial, investment and insurance, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, healthcare and government sectors. Alithya Group is an advocate for workforce diversity and as such, encourages the participation of women in management roles, and implements immigrant-friendly recruiting initiatives. Alithya's stock trades on the TSX and NASDAQ since November 2018 under the symbol ALYA. To learn more, visit www.alithya.com.

About Provance

Provance IT Service Management is the most Microsoft-Centric ITSM and ITAM solution on the market. To modernize, achieve a digital transformation and exceptional IT Service cost-effectively, Provance IT Service Management lets enterprises and government organizations leverage their existing and future investments in Microsoft technologies, including Dynamics 365, Office 365, Azure, System Center, Azure DevOps and more. PinkVerify™ certified for 11 ITIL® processes, Provance IT Service Management lets IT utilize built-in ITIL best practices to streamline service processes. It also has extensible configuration, automation and ticket templating capabilities with no need to code.

