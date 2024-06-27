Alithya Named Finalist for 2024 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Global Partner of the Year Award

MONTREAL, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) "Alithya") has been recognized as a finalist for the 2024 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Global Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Quote by Bernard Dockrill, Chief Operating Officer at Alithya:

"We are honored to be named a finalist for Microsoft Partner of the Year. This recognition reflects our role as a trusted advisor and our deep collaboration with Microsoft, working together to deliver innovative solutions and drive success for our clients. As Microsoft pioneers advancements in areas like generative AI, we take great pride in being part of this groundbreaking journey."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Alithya was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain.

Quote by Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards! The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

About the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

SOURCE Alithya Canada inc.