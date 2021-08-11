Alithya Oracle Practice to Sponsor Inaugural Ascend 2021 Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") proudly announces its gold sponsorship of Ascend 2021, the inaugural event presented by the Oracle Applications & Technology Users Group (OATUG) and Oracle HCM Users Group (OHUG).

The event will take place live August 15-18 at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida and include a virtual agenda.

As part of the conference, Alithya and Adena Health System will present "Journey to the Oracle Talent Management Cloud" on Monday, August 16, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will share how Oracle Talent Management, part of Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), helps to identify top talent and promotion opportunities within an organization, reduce risk by developing succession plans for key positions, and align goals throughout the organization.

Quote by Mike Feldman, Senior Vice President, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"Ascend 2021 gives us the perfect opportunity to showcase our expertise in Oracle Cloud HCM and co-present with our customer Adena Health System. A dedicated Oracle partner for more than 25 years, Alithya's healthcare practice continues to grow as we implement Oracle Cloud solutions spanning ERP, EPM, HCM and SCM for payors and providers across North America."

About Alithya and its Oracle Practice

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

Alithya is one of the largest Oracle partners in North America, with more than 1,000 customers and more than 3,000 Oracle ERP, EPM, HCM, SCM and Analytics projects completed across North America and Europe. An Oracle partner for more than 25 years, Alithya's base of expertise includes more than 200 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs, and the company contributes in an advisory role to the Oracle Product Development team. To learn more, visit alithya.com.

