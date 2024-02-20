Alithya provides Les Petits Rois Foundation with Connected Mirrors for a house dedicated to young adults with special needs

Technology contributing to greater self-determination for young people

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") proudly joined Les Petits Rois Foundation for the inaugural opening of a new SMART house in Montreal that will serve as a residence for young adults with special needs. In collaboration with specialists in education and clinical research, Alithya developed connected mirrors to support residents living with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorders with the accomplishment of daily tasks designed to prepare them for a more autonomous life.

A technological contribution to greater autonomy

To meet the critical task at hand, Alithya developed 'connected mirrors' for the SMART home's kitchen and bathrooms to provide personalized guidance to the residents in conducting basic daily tasks. Alithya professionals created an Android-based app designed for a 21-inch tablet display embedded in the rear frames of the mirrors, designed for full transparency and optimal visibility for users. The engineered solution enables each young adult to interact with a personalized task management program that reminds each individual user of the right task to complete at the right time.

The connected mirror displays can accompany them with tasks ranging from preparing a bowl of cereal, to doing the laundry, brushing their teeth, shaving, and much more.

Designed in close collaboration with university researchers and clinical professionals, Alithya developed a sober display with minimal distractions, ensuring that users remain focused. Static visual references displayed on the mirrors outline basic steps for brushing hair, washing hands, and more, and can be clicked or dragged to move from one assigned activity to the next, with built-in guardrails to ensure that the task at hand has been completed.

A valuable tool for caregivers

The connected mirrors also allow caregivers to set time expectations, and to analyze reports surrounding the completion of tasks. Over time, the technology will contribute to improved autonomy, self-determination, and sense of achievement for these young adults.

On the other side of the mirror, Alithya's solution provides a simplified panel with built-in flexibility to allow administrators to customize the entire visual appearance, and to tailor interface configurations for different users and tasks.

Quote from Vânia Aguiar, President and Founder of Les Petits Rois Foundation:

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to Alithya for this exceptional technology that has transformed our home into caring spaces for the young adults who reside there. Their careful attention to our young people's needs and the creation of connected mirrors will truly improve the daily lives of our precious ones. The technology will bring positive change to the future of these young adults with special needs by helping them to be more autonomous every day."

Quote from Dany Paradis, Senior Vice President, Operations, at Alithya:

"In developing this critical tool for improving the lives of individuals living with intellectual disabilities and autism spectrum disorders, Alithya responded with precision to the specialized requirements of Les Petits Rois Foundation, essentially reverse engineering technology specifically designed for the SMART house project. This investment of time and expertise is a concrete example of how technology can be calibrated for the greater good."

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

