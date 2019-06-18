Alithya recognized as finalist for the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year

MONTREAL, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") and its Fullscope division, a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (formerly Dynamics AX and CRM), are pleased to announce that the company has been named a finalist in the 2019 Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are proud to be selected by Microsoft as a finalist for Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year," says Russell Smith, President of Alithya US. "This award reflects our dedication to empowering our customers to tackle their unique business challenges with an integrated ERP solution. We leverage our industry-specific experience to help businesses transform their operations and achieve their target outcomes."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Alithya was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations.

The Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that excels at providing innovative and unique customer solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a North American leader in strategy and digital technologies. Founded in 1992, it employs approximately 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group's integrated offering to its clients is based on its four pillars of expertise in strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom enterprise solutions. Its clients are active in the financial, investment and insurance, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, healthcare and government sectors. Alithya Group is an advocate for workforce diversity and as such, encourages the participation of women in management roles, and implements immigrant-friendly recruiting initiatives. Alithya's stock trades on the TSX and NASDAQ since November 2018 under the symbol ALYA. To learn more, visit www.alithya.com.

Fullscope became part of the Alithya Group in November of 2018. Alithya's Microsoft practice covers a wide array of capabilities including Dynamics, Azure, business analytics, digital solutions, advanced analytics, application development and architecture. Focused on business outcomes, our combined companies have delivered Microsoft ERP, CRM, BI and digital solutions to over 1,200 clients.

