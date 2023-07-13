Alithya recognized in eight categories of the combined 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year and Impact Awards

Alithya's Digital Adoption Practice wins Partner of the Year Award for 5th consecutive year

MONTREAL, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") is proud to announce its consideration in eight individual categories of this year's Microsoft Partner of the Year and Microsoft Impact Awards. The nominations are a testament to the depth of Alithya's expertise in the delivery of digital adoption services and enterprise solutions, and validate the Company's position as a key player in the Microsoft ecosystem in both the United States and Canada.

Alithya was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for its provision of outstanding services and solutions in Business Applications, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, FSI, Modern Work Apps and Solutions, Employee Experience, and Learning.

Recognition in the eight categories spans two different Microsoft awards programs: the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards and the Microsoft Impact Awards. Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize global Microsoft partners who have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices, with honorees chosen from more than 4,000 submissions in several categories. The Microsoft Impact Awards, presented annually by Microsoft Canada, celebrate the technological innovation and excellence of companies within the Microsoft Canadian Partner community.

Alithya's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Practice

Alithya's Microsoft Dynamics 365 Practice was recognized in five categories:

1. Global Award – Runner up 2023 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain 2. Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award Finalist – Dynamics 365 Supply Chain 3. Microsoft Canada Impact Award – Business Applications Runner Up 4. Microsoft Canada Impact Award – Manufacturing Industry Runner Up 5. Microsoft Canada Impact Award – FSI Industry Runner Up

Alithya's Digital Adoption Practice

For the 5th consecutive year, Alithya's Digital Adoption Practice (known in the industry as Vitalyst) was named Partner of the Year Award Winner in the Modern Work, Apps & Solutions category. Alithya also received two additional Partner of the Year Award Finalist nominations:

6. Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award Winner Modern Work, Apps & Solutions 7. Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award Finalist – Employee Experience 8. Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award Finalist – Learning

Quote from Bernard Dockrill , Chief Operating Officer at Alithya:

"We are honored that the expertise of our digital adoption capabilities has been recognized by Microsoft through the awarding of a prestigious Partner of the Year award for the fifth time. These awards validate the hard work and dedication of our professionals in Canada and the United States and recognize the expertise that we apply to developing and delivering Microsoft-based solutions to our clients. These distinctions highlight Alithya as a leader in business transformation within the industries that we are targeting, including Manufacturing, Healthcare, Professional and Financial Services, and Higher Education."

Quote from Nina Harding , Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions:

"We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, who have demonstrated the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation."

To learn more about the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recipients: https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners#tab-3

To learn more about the 2023 Microsoft Canada Impact Awards Winners and Finalists: https://techcommunity.microsoft.com/t5/canada-partner-news-resources/microsoft-canada-impact-awards-2023-winners-and-finalists/m-p/3866021

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

An award-winning Microsoft partner for more than 20 years, Alithya delivers Dynamics 365, Azure Data Services, Power Platform, Modern Work, and more.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

