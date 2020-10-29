Alithya Renews its Business Relationship with Desjardins Group

Framework agreement renewed until 2022

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") announces the renewal of its framework agreement with Desjardins Group for the provision of services and the delivery of technological projects. The agreement, which began on October 1, 2020, will be in place until 2022.

Alithya has been a privileged partner of Canada's first financial cooperative since 1992, the year Alithya was founded.

"Operational excellence, financial performance, and corporate citizenship are criteria and values that Desjardins seeks from its suppliers," notes Paul Raymond, President and CEO of Alithya. "We are delighted that Desjardins has reiterated its confidence in Alithya, particularly knowing the rigorous process that it applies to the selection of its suppliers."

Whether it be the implementation of business solutions, the development of applications, the modernization of legacy systems, or architectural challenges, infrastructure, and security, Alithya has proven its ability to provide the best-suited solutions and embodiments for Desjardins' needs.

"Over the past few years, Alithya has supported Desjardins in the modernization of all of its automated teller machines, its computer systems, and the tools that it provides to members, customers, and staff at its branches and points of service," explains Eric Banville, Senior Vice President, Alithya. "We're extremely proud that the vast expertise of our 350 professionals, working on a variety of digital projects for Desjardins on a daily basis in Montreal, Quebec City, and France, is recognized and valued."

The extension of the agreement supports Alithya's objective of maintaining a strong positioning in the financial services industry. In terms of annual revenues, Desjardins remains one of Alithya's largest clients across all sectors.

To learn more about Alithya's service offering, including its AI-FIMC stock market monitoring solution, the Alithya Digital Solutions Centre (ADSC), and its fraud prevention and detection services, visit the "Financial Services" section of alithya.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable U.S. safe harbours (collectively "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of customer contracts. Statements that do not exclusively relate to historical facts, as well as statements relating to management's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects of Alithya, and other information related to Alithya's business strategy and future plans or which refer to the characterizations of future events or circumstances represent forward-looking statements. Such statements often contain the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," "will," "may," "can," "continue," "potential," "should," "project," "target," and similar expressions and variations thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are presented for the sole purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding Alithya's objectives, strategies and business outlook and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although management believes the expectations reflected in Alithya's forward-looking statements were reasonable as at the date they were made, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management and, as such, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Alithya's control, and which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those discussed in Alithya's annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and other materials made public, including documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Alithya or that Alithya currently deems to be immaterial could also have a material adverse effect on its financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and are made only as of the date of this press release. Alithya expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since actual results may vary materially from them.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya can count on more than 2,100 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

