Alithya selected by AGA Benefit Solutions for 5-year technological partnership

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in the digital transformation sector, is proud to have been chosen by AGA Benefit Solutions ("AGA") for an important technological partnership in the digital solutions sector until 2025.

In responding to the needs of AGA, Alithya will develop a modernized member portal, as well as a solution for consolidating all client and administrator data. The custom applications will be developed at the Alithya Digital Solutions Center (ADSC). Additionally, AGA will benefit from guidance in its digital transformation, including product manager coaching, strategic Agile coaching, and support in design, planning, and execution. Without sacrificing expediency, flexibility, or speed, ADSC's approach to cybersecurity will also provide AGA with an effective balance between harnessing new innovations and securing client data.

"AGA's strong culture of continuous improvement motivates us to apply best practices that support our ongoing digital transformation," says Chantal Dufresne, Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations, AGA. "We were seeking a trusted partner specialized in proposing concrete, accessible, and effective solutions that meet the specific needs of our regulated industry. For those reasons, we have chosen Alithya's experts to support AGA over the next five years, while providing our customers with an enhanced experience."

"Alithya possesses strong expertise in the modernization of core applications that are critical to AGA and all of our customers in carrying out their activities," explains Steeve Duchesne, Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions at Alithya. "This partnership will allow AGA to benefit from the expertise of the ADSC, which is one of Canada's most important specialized centres in systems transformation and modernization."

