Alithya Signs 12 Million Dollar Agreement Over Two Years for a Large-Scale Server Migration Project

THE AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED WITH A MAJOR CANADIAN FINANCIAL SECTOR CLIENT

MONTREAL, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") announces the signature of an infrastructure service agreement with a client from the Canadian financial services industry. The agreement which was signed in July 2021 will be in place until 2023.

"This complex project which includes the migration of multiple servers to the cloud will serve as an accelerator for our client," notes Paul Raymond, President and CEO of Alithya. "We were selected because of our track record and capacity to deliver this type of project with the necessary skills and resources."

We are very proud that the vast expertise of our professionals working daily on our various digital transformation projects is recognized and valued once again by our client for a tremendously important infrastructure project.

To learn more about Alithya's service offering to the financial sector, including its AI-FIMC stock market monitoring solution, the Alithya Digital Solutions Centre (ADSC), and its fraud prevention and detection services, visit the "Financial Services" section of alithya.com.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

