Alithya Sponsors Executive Financial Services Survey on Digital Transformation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 3,000 highly-qualified professionals and offering enterprise solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, partnered with CFO Dive's studioID to survey financial services executives on the topics of digital transformation and perceived business challenges in the year ahead.

The complete survey results are now available for download: How Financial Services Companies Are Transforming in a Digital World .

Results of the survey confirmed that financial services companies of all kinds – banks, insurance companies, and capital markets to name a few – continue to face operational, technological, and financial challenges in 2021. Furthermore, more than 50% of survey respondents report that continued economic uncertainty is their biggest challenge, driven by the following contributing factors:

The fallout from Covid

Uncertainty of when employees can return to work

Acceptance of the vaccine; and

Changing consumer demands

The pace of digital change is also an issue of concern, with nearly 13% of respondents putting it at the top of their list of "Biggest Challenges."

Quote by Russell Smith, President of Alithya US:

"Financial institutions are not waiting for the pandemic to be over, or other economic conditions to improve, as nearly 96% of the survey respondents say their organizations are moving forward with new technology investments. With a dedicated financial services practice for Oracle Cloud solutions, Alithya works with our financial services clients on a daily basis to realize performance improvements in areas including consolidation and close, operational transfer pricing, net interest margin planning, and more. Alithya remains very optimistic that technology investments are key to strengthening business practices and becoming resolute before the next economic challenge."

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

