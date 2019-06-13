Alithya to announce fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results on June 19

MONTREAL, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results, ended March 31, 2019, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for financial analysts at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, presentation and 2019 annual documents will be posted on Alithya's website at https://investors.alithya.com/.

Conference call Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number: > 1-877-223-4471 for all North American calls

> 647-788-4922 for all participants outside North America Live webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10000

Playback Call-in number: 1-800-585-8367 Access code: 8646409 Availability: June 19, 2019 as of 1:00 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 26, 2019

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company employs 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Energy, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, the company is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to www.alithya.com.

