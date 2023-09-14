Alithya to co-present with Hanger at Oracle CloudWorld 2023

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") announces its participation in Oracle CloudWorld 2023, to be held September 18-21, 2023 at The Venetian Conference and Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Showcasing success in Oracle Cloud applications implementation, Alithya will co-host an information session in collaboration with its client, Hanger, Inc., a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic products and services with more than 900 clinics across the United States.

The presentation, titled All In: Hanger Embraces Oracle Cloud Applications for ERP, SCM, & HCM, will be held on Tuesday, September 19th from 12:40 PM to 1:00 PM. The session will follow Hanger's Oracle Cloud implementation journey, highlighting how Alithya's expertise in Oracle Cloud applications has generated value for Hanger's internal business partners, while enabling greater overall operational efficiency.

Quote from Mike Feldman , Senior Vice President, Oracle business unit at Alithya:

"We're thrilled to have an opportunity to co-present with our esteemed client, Hanger, and to provide insight into their Oracle Cloud implementation experience and how partnering with Alithya has yielded tangible benefits."

Alithya, an Oracle CloudWorld 2023 sponsor, will be present throughout the event at Booth 113 in the exhibition hall.

For more information about Oracle CloudWorld 2023, please visit https://www.oracle.com/cloudworld/.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

A 25-year Oracle Partner, Alithya's expertise includes more than 350 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs. Alithya serves clients in numerous industries to provide EPM, ERP, HCM and SCM solutions, and contributes in an advisory role to Oracle's Product Development team. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

