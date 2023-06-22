Alithya to co-present with SM Energy, Enbridge, and Pacific Life at Oracle's ODTUG Kscope23

News provided by

Alithya

22 Jun, 2023, 07:30 ET

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") is pleased to announce its participation for the 13th year at ODTUG Kscope, a global conference of the Oracle Development Tools User Group to be held this year at the Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colorado, from June 25-29.

Alithya will co-present with SM Energy, Enbridge, and Pacific Life to share their Oracle Cloud digital transformation experiences, with a global audience attending this event renowned for its development-specific training and content.

Additionally, Alithya implementation experts will be in attendance to deliver numerous technical sessions covering a range of topics, including Capital Portfolio Planning, Enterprise Data Management, Financial Close and Consolidation, Essbase, Profitability, and Costing. Alithya's Oracle ACEs will also host a Q&A session focused on multi-product EPM topics, sharing expertise on key product updates and design approaches used for multi-product and multi-pillar Oracle Cloud implementations.

Quote from Mike Killeen, Senior Vice President, Technology & Strategy, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"Alithya looks forward to sharing client successes with Oracle Cloud solutions at Kscope every year, from client business needs, to appropriate solutions, obstacles and challenges, post implementation managed services, and future state. In striving to become trusted advisors to conference attendees, our technical sessions highlight the roadmap to success using our value-add implementation approach."

About ODTUG Kscope23

ODTUG Kscope offers a dynamic experience and a unique learning environment for attendees, with over 250 technical sessions, hands-on training, all-day symposiums, and networking with Oracle experts. With almost a dozen learning tracks covering many technical content topics, ODTUG Kscope is the premier educational conference for Oracle technology users, attracting Oracle experts from all over the globe.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

A 25-year Oracle Partner, Alithya's expertise includes more than 300 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs. Alithya serves clients in numerous industries to provide ERP, HCM, SCM, and EPM solutions, and contributes in an advisory role to Oracle's Product Development team. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya

Also from this source

Alithya Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Financial Performance for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023

Alithya launches new brand platform and website

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.