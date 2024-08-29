Alithya to host Investor Day on September 10 outlining 3-year strategic plan

MONTREAL, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") will host a hybrid Investor Day in Montreal, Canada on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

The event will combine live introductions by Alithya's executive team with video presentations from senior management outlining the Company's core capabilities and industry-first approach to achieve the objectives of its 3-year strategic plan, which took effect on April 1, 2024.

Time : The event will commence at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last about two hours.

: The event will commence at and is expected to last about two hours. In-person: Club St. James , 1145 Union Avenue in downtown Montreal .

Club , 1145 Union Avenue in downtown . Virtual: Broadcast link on Alithya's dedicated Investor Day 2024 webpage.

Broadcast link on Alithya's dedicated Investor Day 2024 webpage. Agenda and documents: Full agenda, list of speakers and recordings will be available on Alithya's dedicated Investor Day 2024 webpage.

Full agenda, list of speakers and recordings will be available on Alithya's dedicated Investor Day 2024 webpage. Registration: To participate in the Investor Day, registration is required and can be completed in advance on Alithya's dedicated Investor Day 2024 webpage.

Live attendance will provide an opportunity to engage in follow-up discussions with our executive team members.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on three main pillars: strategic consulting, enterprise transformation, and business enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

