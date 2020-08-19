Alithya to Implement Oracle Cloud for Nemours Children's Health System

ALPHARETTA, GA, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation employing more than 2,100 highly-qualified professionals and offering enterprise solutions throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe, has been selected by Nemours Children's Health System to support the implementation of Oracle Cloud for its finance and accounting, supply chain, human resource management, payroll, and reporting needs.

"We believe the combination of Oracle's world-class technology and Alithya's industry expertise will enable us to improve financial margins, optimize our health system for growth, and eliminate redundancy in systems and processes," stated Bernie Rice, Chief Information Officer and Enterprise Vice President at Nemours.

More than ever, the healthcare industry faces challenges and pressures unlike any other sector of the economy. As an Oracle Platinum Partner with a dedicated healthcare practice, Alithya supports Oracle solutions that provide the transparency and agility that healthcare organizations need to meet these new challenges head on.

"Alithya is proud to partner with Nemours for this project," said Russell Smith, President, Alithya USA. "Our multi-phased approach will effectively meet Nemours' business needs and demands by providing a core Human Capital Management (HCM) and Recruiting solution, a core Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, and Enterprise Performance Management (EPM)."

About Nemours Children's Health System

Nemours is an internationally recognized children's health system that owns and operates the two free-standing children's hospitals: the Nemours/Alfred I. du Pont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., and Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando, Fla., along with outpatient facilities in five states, delivering pediatric primary, specialty and urgent care. Nemours also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, KidsHealth.org, and offers on-demand, online video patient visits through Nemours CareConnect.

About Alithya

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on more than 2,100 professionals in Canada, the US and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, the company is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to alithya.com.

