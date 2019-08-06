Alithya to release first quarter fiscal 2020 financial results on August 14

Montreal, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will release financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2020, ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, and presentation slides will be posted on Alithya's website at https://investors.alithya.com/.

Conference call Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number: > 1-877-223-4471 for all North American calls

> 647-788-4922 for all participants outside North America Live webcast: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10041



Playback Call-in number: 1-800-585-8367 Access code: 5469845 Availability: August 14 from noon until 11:59 p.m. on August 21, 2019

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group inc. is a leader in strategy and digital transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, the Company can count on 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: strategy services, application services, enterprise solutions and data and analytics. Alithya deploys solutions, services, and skillsets to craft tools tailored to its clients' unique business needs in the Financial Services, Manufacturing, Energy, Telecommunications, Transportation and Logistics, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors. Corporate responsibility is at the heart of Alithya's management approach, and as such, the company is an advocate for good governance, workforce diversity and development, environment-friendly practices and social involvement in communities. To learn more, go to www.alithya.com.

SOURCE Alithya

Related Links

http://alithya.com/

