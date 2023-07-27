Alithya to release first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on August 10

MONTREAL, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2023, on August 10, 2023.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, press release, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website.

Conference call Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number: > Toll-free dial-in number: (+1) 888 396 8049 > Dial-in number: (+1) 416 764 8646 > Conference ID: 70109125 Live webcast: https://www.icastpro.ca/ko7yqc

Playback

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until September 10, 2023.

About Alithya

Empowered by the passion and enthusiasm of a talented global workforce, Alithya is positioned on the crest of the digital wave as a trusted advisor in strategy and digital technology services. Transforming the world one digital step at a time, Alithya leverages collective intelligence and expertise to develop practical IT solutions tailored to complex business challenges. As shared stewards of its clients' success, Alithya accompanies them through the full cycle of their digital evolutions, paving new roads to the future of their businesses.

Living up to its name, meaning truth, Alithya embraces a business model that avoids industry buzzwords and technical jargon to deliver straight talk provided by collaborative teams focused on five main pillars: business strategy, business applications implementation, application services, data and analytics, and digital skilling and change enablement.

With two gender parity certifications obtained in Canada and the United States, and in pursuit of indigenous relations and carbon neutral certifications, Alithya strives to balance its desire to do the right thing with its commitment to doing things right.

