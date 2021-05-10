Alithya's CEO to Present at CIBC Virtual Technology and Innovation Conference on May 13

MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") announced that Paul Raymond, President and CEO of the company, will be presenting at the CIBC Virtual Technology and Innovation Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. (ET).

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available at alithya.com in the Investors section.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the US and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

