Alithya's industry insights reveal 2026 priorities and AI trends across financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare

Building on its sector‑specific research program, Alithya presents insights that benchmark AI readiness, business pressures, and technology investments shaping enterprise strategy.

MONTREAL, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya is unveiling the latest edition of its industry research series, providing data‑driven insights into the business pressures, operational challenges, and technology priorities shaping 2026 strategies across financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare. The findings highlight how organizations are accelerating AI adoption, navigating financial pressures, and strengthening the data and technology foundations needed to compete in an increasingly complex environment.

Across financial services, respondents point to three shifts defining the year ahead: the executive priorities driving investment, the push to manage enterprise complexity through cloud, agentic AI, and automation, and the hurdles slowing generative AI deployment. These insights provide a detailed picture of the pressures financial institutions face and the capabilities they expect from technology partners as they modernize.

In manufacturing, leaders across multiple subsectors evaluated their AI readiness, automation roadmaps, workforce modernization efforts, and the obstacles preventing them from scaling digital and operational transformation. The responses underscore broad recognition that productivity, resiliency, and AI‑supported decision‑making are central to future competitiveness.

Within healthcare, executives from both provider and payer organizations highlighted ongoing financial strain, persistent labor cost challenges, and the technologies they believe will drive the greatest impact in the year ahead. Payers emphasized investment in data modernization and analytics, while providers cited the urgent need for systems that reduce administrative burden and support sustainable care delivery.

"Our ongoing research series reflects our commitment to understanding industry challenges and tracking how they evolve," said Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alithya. "Technology, especially AI, is now at the center of every long‑term strategy. But leaders are clear: AI only delivers value when built on strong data foundations. Our role is to help them build these capabilities and translate them into measurable business outcomes."

The findings of this research series further expand Alithya's sector intelligence, providing organizations with evidence‑based insight into market dynamics and technology maturity trends. Additional reports and deeper industry‑specific cuts will be released throughout the year.

To explore sector‑specific insights:

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SOURCE Alithya Group inc.