Alithya's Oracle Practice to Figure Prominently in Global ODTUG Kscope21 Event

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") proudly announces its active participation in the ODTUG Kscope21 Virtual Event, a global conference focused on education within the Oracle user group community.

An Oracle Partner for more than 25 years, Alithya is a Platinum Sponsor of ODTUG Kscope21. This year marks Alithya's 11th consecutive year of participation in the annual event, and its experts will conduct 11 technical sessions during the conference. The ODTUG Kscope21 Virtual Event, taking place from June 21 to July 1, will feature presentations on a wide variety of Oracle technical content topics and will include sessions with real-world solutions, expert panel discussions, live presentations, Q&A sessions, and much more.

Sessions include participation from five Alithya customers: WillScot Mobile Mini, General Dynamics IT, Viasat, MUFG Union Bank, and State Street Corporation. See the complete session list here.

Quote from Mike Feldman, Senior Vice President, Oracle Practice at Alithya:

"We are very pleased to be so prominently represented at ODTUG Kscope21. As an Oracle Partner, our practice continues to grow, and events like ODTUG Kscope provide us with opportunities to demonstrate how Alithya delivers Oracle Cloud solutions for ERP, EPM, HCM and SCM for a complete planning experience – from financial to operations to labor and human capital – for greater transparency and cohesive decision-making."

Alithya's Kscope21 Sessions

In addition to five customer speakers, highlights include Alithya's featured presentation, Leading Practices in Multi-Pillar Oracle Cloud Implementations, hosted by Mike Killeen and Zubin Shah on June 22. The event will also offer networking opportunities as part of Kscope Mingle: Digital Transformation and Cloud Migration facilitated by Mike Killeen and Agile Planning: Create Nimble and Dynamic Forecasting in Your Organization moderated by David Pabst.

About Alithya and its Oracle Practice

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

Alithya is one of the largest Oracle partners in North America, with more than 1,000 customers and more than 2,000 Oracle ERP, EPM, HCM, SCM and Analytics projects completed across North America and Europe. Alithya's base of expertise includes more than 200 certified consultants and Oracle ACEs, and the company contributes in an advisory role to the Oracle Product Development team.

