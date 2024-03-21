ALIVE AND WELL ANNOUNCES NEW LOCATION IN BOULDER

Opening marks the second location for the integrative wellness center

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alive and Well, an integrative wellness center, plans to open its newest location in early April in Boulder, Colorado. The new 3,800-square-foot space will be located at the Ideal Broadway Shops.

Alive and Well combines traditional practices with cutting-edge therapies by offering a functional medicine clinic, IV therapy, professional-grade supplements, natural beauty products and a compounding pharmacy. The wellness center is committed to offering natural and science-backed supplements, including supplements for gut health, performance and recovery, kids health, immunity, sleep, stress and more.

"At Alive and Well, our mission is to empower patients to take control of their health journey and live healthier and more fulfilled lives," said CEO and co-founder Michael Swail. "Boulder is known for being a health-conscious community, so expanding to the area was a natural fit and helps us continue to make integrated wellness more readily available to more people."

Alive and Well's functional medicine clinic contributes to this effort by focusing on preventive care that leverages a root-cause approach to managing health concerns. This includes an in-depth health history analysis, assessment of health goals and comprehensive testing in addition to lifestyle recommendations, nutritional supplementation, integrative therapeutics and as-needed medication

Alive and Well works with a wide range of doctors to custom-formulate prescription medicines and tailor medicine to support areas such as bioidentical hormone replacement therapy, dermatology, pediatrics and more.

The wellness center offers several integrated therapies, including vitamin and mineral IVs, as well as advanced IV therapies like NAD and ozone (major autohemotherapy).* Alive and Well also offers ozone insufflations, which can support the immune system, fight infections, reduce inflammation and increase oxygenated blood flow. By offering a range of options and personalized treatment plans, Alive and Well strives to provide people with the knowledge and tools to make informed decisions about their well-being.

*IV and ozone therapy are not currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat any disease.

About Alive and Well

Founded in Austin, Texas, by Michael and Liz Swail, Alive and Well is an integrative wellness center that combines traditional practices with effective, cutting-edge therapies to support a personalized and preventive approach to health. Alive and Well's mission is to empower people to live a healthier, more vibrant life. It helps people achieve wellness through its many services, including a functional medicine clinic, holistic wellness center, compounding pharmacy and retail offering of supplements and beauty products. In addition to the original location in Austin, Alive and Well is opening new locations in 2024 in Boulder and Dallas. To learn more about Alive and Well, visit www.aliveandwell.health.

