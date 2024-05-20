ALIVE AND WELL OPENS NEW FLAGSHIP LOCATION IN DALLAS

Austin-based center brings integrative approach to wellness to The Terminal at Katy Trail

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alive and Well, an integrative wellness center combining traditional practices with cutting-edge therapies, has opened its first Dallas location at The Terminal at Katy Trail.

Alive and Well, co-founded in Austin by Liz and Michael Swail, takes a unique approach to health, merging wisdom from ancient civilizations with the innovations of modern medicine. The new, 8,500-square-foot flagship facility offers a diverse mix of services, including functional medicine, holistic therapies, organic spa services, IV therapies, med spa treatments and compounding pharmacy services. Retail offerings include clinical-grade supplements and clean beauty products to support personalized and preventive care.

"At Alive and Well, we firmly believe in the science of creating health, and we are committed to providing integrative care that helps people achieve just that," said Alive and Well CEO Michael Swail. "As we enter the Dallas market and touch new communities, our mission is to empower individuals to live healthier and more fulfilled lives, because we have seen the impact a proactive approach can have in optimizing human health."

Built on the belief that true healing comes from understanding the underlying factors contributing to health concerns, Alive and Well's team of specialists is dedicated to identifying the root cause of health issues to provide patients with personalized treatment plans that deliver long-term solutions. The clinical team's experience spans a wide range, including functional medicine, primary care, obstetrics, women's health, longevity medicine and more. Alive and Well's clinic also offers several monthly membership packages for those who would like to regularly make use of its full line of services.

In addition to the new Dallas flagship, Alive and Well opened its second location in Boulder, Colorado, in April 2024, further supporting its mission to empower more patients to take control of their health.

In celebration of its opening, Alive and Well is offering guests 50% off their first service when completed by June 15. To learn more about Alive and Well and its services, visit Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and online at www.aliveandwell.health.

About Alive and Well

Founded in Austin, Texas, by Michael and Liz Swail, Alive and Well is an integrative wellness center that combines traditional practices with effective, cutting-edge therapies to support a personalized and preventive approach to health. Alive and Well's mission is to empower people to live a healthier, more vibrant life, and it helps people achieve that through services including a functional medicine clinic, holistic wellness center, compounding pharmacy and retail offering of supplements and beauty products. In addition to the original location in Austin, Alive and Well also opened new locations this year in Boulder and Dallas.

