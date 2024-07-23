Alive in Death Valley: A Collaboration to Survive The World's Toughest Foot Race

Limited edition 2XU compression and technical running apparel combined with District Vision performance eyewear

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian brand, 2XU , the global leader in compression apparel, and Los Angeles-based District Vision have collaborated on a new limited edition collection inspired by the Badwater 135 ultramarathon. The collaboration features three outfits from 2XU matched with a pair of ultra lightweight D+ lens rimless sunglasses. Driven by performance, unique design and modularity, 2XU and District Vision are inspired by how gear can be the difference between life and death at the Badwater 135.

The Badwater 135 is recognized as the world's toughest foot race and begins in California's Death Valley – 282 feet below sea level and the hottest place on Earth – ending at the Mount Whitney trailhead (8,360 feet above sea level). With extreme weather conditions including temperatures reaching 130 degrees Fahrenheit, each brand set out to create the highest-performing gear to get ultrarunner and 2XU athlete, Harvey Lewis, across the finish line for a 13th time.

As part of the collaboration, 2XU has developed nine new pieces of men's apparel including tops, bottoms, and accessories.

Starting with the new tops, the Desert Runner Asymmetrical Hooded Pullover (MSRP $499.99) features ultralight Payen Run four-way stretch fabric alongside Payen Air 70 breathable grid mesh. Together, these fabrics offer extreme breathability in a long sleeve silhouette that can be layered or worn individually. Additional features include an adjustable sun protective hood, asymmetrical shoulder zips and a back vent for variable ventilation, a secure zip pouch and adjustable bungee drawcord hem.

Similarly, the Desert Run Tee (MSRP $139.99) boasts the same Payen Run and Payen Air 70 fabrics, supported by a raglan sleeve construction for greater freedom of movement.

The lightest and most breathable top in the collection is the Desert Runner Singlet ($149.99). Made with the same Payen Run ultralight fabric as the pullover and tee, the singlet features the iconic eye print from artist Filip Pagowski. The ultra-fine yarn provides rapid moisture dispersal for temperature management and comfort.

The Desert Runner Compression ¾ Tights (MSRP $159.99) and Shorts ($149.99) are designed to be climate-adaptive, equipped with HeiQ Smart Temp technology. This technology reacts to the wearer's body temperature to activate enhanced cooling when warm, or deactivate once your body temperature has reduced. 2XU emphasized performance with these bottoms having outfitted features including quadriceps muscle containment stamping (MCS), the brand's revolutionary fabric support system. MCS traces key tendon and fascia groups to provide extra support and protection against fatigue and strain. Additional features include: a rear mesh pocket for a phone, two side pockets for nutrition, a hidden zip pocket for valuables, and reflective prints for visibility.

The 2XU Desert Runner 5 Inch Shorts ($149.99) encourage flexibility with its scalloped leg openings and an inner leg gusset made with the four-way stretch Payen Run fabric. A lightweight bonded waistband and included brief liner increase comfort, and a rear zip pocket and hidden internal pocket keep valuables secure.

Additional accessories in the 2XU collection include the Desert Runner Cap (MSRP $79.99) and Desert Runner Compression Arm Guards ($69.99) and Calf Guards ($69.99).

District Vision contributes its Titanium Shield Sunglasses (MSRP $649.99) to the collection. The rimless blade-style proprietary sunglass system utilizes District Vision's signature D+ therapeutic grade lens that reduces eye strain caused by physical exertion to help athletes relax their muscles and focus their mind. The frame is composed entirely of extremely lightweight aerospace grade titanium for advanced durability, and a custom '2XU' logo artwork is etched on the lens for this collaboration.

To explore the collection or learn more about 2XU, visit us.2xu.com .

About 2XU



2XU is a pioneering, world-leading performance compression brand, with a heritage founded in triathlon. Established in 2005 in Australia and pronounced "Two Times You," 2XU is designed and tested in consultation with elite athletes, sports scientists and industry experts. Backed by independent, scientific research by leading research teams, 2XU is proven to improve preparation, performance and recovery for athletes of all abilities. Sold globally, 2XU is the performance apparel brand of choice across a wide selection of sports including triathlon, Ironman, running and training, as well as the compression brand of choice for some of the world's best sporting teams at all levels including baseball, basketball, football and soccer.

2XU is on a mission to help create a fitter and healthier world. For more information, visit www.2XU.com or follow @2XU on Facebook or Instagram.

About District Vision



Founded in 2016 by Tom Daly and Max Vallot, District Vision creates solutions for runners, including high-performance eyewear and apparel. Based in Los Angeles, California, District Vision's award-winning eyewear system is handcrafted in Japan and tested to rigorous engineering standards with mindful athletes. Over the course of 8 years, District Vision has worked with leading coaches, meditation teachers and psychologists to develop a 3-step protocol for smarter running, incorporating mindfulness and breathwork, which Tom and Max teach at workshops around the world.

