AliveColors 2.1: Improve Your Photos in the Most Effective Way

PERM, Russia, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the update of the AliveColors image editor for Windows and Mac. Version 2.1 offers striking effects gallery, High Pass filter, new FX Brush tools, some interface and workflow improvements, as well as the increased stability.

AliveColors 2.1 Effects Gallery

AliveColors is a powerful and versatile image editor, ease and fun to use. The program allows manipulating pictures in any way one can imagine. AliveColors includes multiple tools, adjustments, and effects, compatibility with pressure-sensitive graphics tablets, and support for the most necessary image formats. The image editor offers an incredible collection of built-in AKVIS plugins and provides support for third-party plug-ins. The interface is completely configurable and allows users to personalize a workflow.

Version 2.1 provides an impressive gallery of effects. It makes it easy to navigate and choose a filter that will accommodate the user's needs, as well as increases the pleasure of using the program. The new High Pass filter reveals details along the edges, improving the contrast and making the picture sharper. Photographers often resort to this useful technique to create high contrast portraits.

The update adds the new FX Sparkle Brush and Energy Brush. With these FX tools, users can draw stars, sparkles, and light flashes, create eye-catching graphics. Also, the recent version includes some interface and workflow improvements, extended support for RAW formats, and better program's stability.

The image editor is available for download at alivecolors.com. Try all the features during a 10-day trial period.

The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); and on Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit). The program supports a multi-language interface. It is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), and Russian.

AliveColors comes in Free, Home ($ 49.00), and Pro ($ 160.00) versions, with differing levels of functionality. Users have a choice between lifetime licenses and subscription options.

The update is free for lifetime licenses bought or upgraded in the last 12 months and for active subscriptions. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the update, can get version 2.1 for $20.00.

For more details about AliveColors, visit alivecolors.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of video & image processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a number of successful products: standalone applications and plugins for photo and video editors, available in versions for Windows and Mac. The company keeps up with the times and updates the products with cutting-edge technologies.

