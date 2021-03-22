AliveColors 3.0: Major Update of Photo and Graphic Editing Software

PERM, Russia, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveColors is designed for a wide range of users, for everyone who keens on image editing. The program supports the most image formats and offers a plethora of functionality demanded by photographers, graphic designers, and illustrators.

Image Editor for Windows & Mac AliveColors 3.0

The software provides state-of-the-art tools for retouching, drawing, and vector graphics, adjustments to boost photographs, and mind-blowing filters. AliveColors offers advanced layering options, an intelligent history with the ability to save various versions of an image, cutting-edge text handling, smart masking tools, RAW processing features, and much more. To improve efficiency, productivity, and user convenience, AliveColors allows working with multiple images at the same time switching between them on the fly.

Version 3.0 provides plenty of improvements and new features, offers a new interface, better user experience, and increased performance.

The update brings the program right up to date with a new modern style. The flexible and airy design is harmoniously combined with a deep approach to organizing the workspace. The color schemes follow global UI trends. The appearance of the panels, as well as their behavior, has also been improved. The interface is completely configurable and allows users to personalize a workflow and save custom workspaces.

The automation module has been significantly reworked. Now users can record the most commands in Actions, including manipulations with Layers, Selections, Channels, History, Clipboard, etc. The new version offers 10 new built-in actions. This functionality allows users to achieve the best quality in their work even under limited time.

In the latest release, all built-in plugins have been updated as well. The program includes 10 plugins by AKVIS: AirBrush, Enhancer, HDRFactory, LightShop, MakeUp, NatureArt, Neon, Noise Buster, Points, and SmartMask. Also, the update offers new Blend Modes and other improvements.

The image editor is available for download at alivecolors.com.

AliveColors runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); and on Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit). It is also compatible with Linux (via Wine). The program supports a multi-language interface.

AliveColors comes in Free, Home ($ 49.00), and Pro ($ 160.00) versions, with differing levels of functionality. Users have a choice between perpetual licenses and subscription options. For more details visit alivecolors.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

Contact:

Kat Kharina

83422121661

[email protected]

SOURCE AKVIS Lab