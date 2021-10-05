AliveColors 4.0: Now AI-Powered! Neural Filters for Image Processing

PERM, Russia, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveColors is an image editor with a wide range of features for photo enthusiasts, graphic lovers, designers, and illustrators.

AliveColors Image Editor JPEG Artifact Remover Filter

AliveColors offers multiple retouching and drawing tools, photo editing adjustments, text and vector graphics features, and a spectacular collection of filters for image enhancement and digital art creation. The program includes 10 built-in plugins by AKVIS (AirBrush, Enhancer, HDRFactory, LightShop, MakeUp, NatureArt, Neon, Noise Buster, Points, and SmartMask) and provides support for third-party plug-ins. For user convenience, AliveColors supports multi-monitor systems and allows simultaneous working with multiple images.

Version 4.0 introduces the AI group in the main menu with neural filters for fast and high-quality image processing: JPEG Artifact Remover and Motion Deblur. The JPEG Artifact Remover filter uses machine learning algorithms to remove JPEG artifacts and reduce pixelation. The Motion Deblur filter fixes camera shake and motion blur problems.

The update also offers a new color retouching tool - the Tuning Brush. It is intended for tonal corrections and allows users to slightly change the colors of an object, add shades, midtones, smooth creases, folds, and wrinkles, get rid of odd tones or unnecessary details.

Besides, the new version provides a number of changes and improvements that make the work in the program even more comfortable and productive, as well as bugs fixed and increased stability.

The image editor is available for download at alivecolors.com. The trial period includes 10 days of fully functional use.

AliveColors runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); and on Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit). It is also compatible with Linux (via Wine).

The program supports a multi-language interface. It is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese (Simplified).

AliveColors comes in Free, Home ($ 49.00), and Pro ($ 160.00) versions, with differing levels of functionality. Users have a choice between perpetual licenses and subscription options. The update is free for lifetime licenses bought or upgraded in the last 12 months and for active subscriptions. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the latest version, can get the update for $ 20.00.

For more details about AliveColors, visit alivecolors.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

