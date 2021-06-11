AliveColors Summer 2021 Update: Image Editor for Creative People

PERM, Russia, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AKVIS announces the update of the AliveColors image editor. The recent version offers new artistic effects, new blend modes, support for more RAW files, and some interface and stability improvements.

Glitch Art Effect AliveColors Image Editor

AliveColors is designed for photographers, graphic designers, and illustrators, for everyone who keens on image editing. Available for Mac & PC, the program supports the most image formats and offers plenty of functionality. It provides multiple tools for retouching, drawing, and vector graphics, photo enhancement adjustments, and a gallery of striking filters. AliveColors includes an incredible collection of built-in plugins by AKVIS and provides support for third-party plug-ins. The program supports multi-monitor systems and allows working with multiple images at the same time switching between them on the fly.

The summer update of AliveColors brings new artistic effects.

The new Glitch Art effect turns photos into something special. It brings digital noise and distortions giving the impression of an allegedly spoiled image. This visual technique is used to increase the aesthetic value of the pictures and provides an added impact on a viewer. With this effect, users can easily create remarkable graphics and illustrations with a mouse click.

The recent version offers a new group of artistic filters - the Brush Strokes effects represented by Splatter and Spray. The Splatter effect simulates splatters creating splashes and blots of paint. The Spray effect simulates paint spraying along the specified direction. The new filters make it easier to create digital paintings out of photos.

The update includes the new blend modes: Hue, Saturation, Color, and Luminosity. Now the program includes 24 blend modes. This is an indispensable artistic and photo editing tool. Also, the recent version offers extended support for RAW formats and better program stability.

The image editor is available for download at alivecolors.com. Try all the features during a 10-day trial period.

AliveColors runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 (64-bit); and on Mac OS X 10.10-10.11, macOS 10.12-10.15 (64-bit). It is also compatible with Linux (via Wine). The program supports a multi-language interface. It is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified), and Russian.

AliveColors comes in Free, Home ($ 49.00), and Pro ($ 160.00) versions, with differing levels of functionality. Users have a choice between perpetual licenses and subscription options. The update is free for lifetime licenses bought or upgraded in the last 12 months and for active subscriptions. Users, whose licenses are older and are not valid for the latest version, can get the update for $ 20.00.

For more details about AliveColors, visit alivecolors.com.

AKVIS (akvis.com) specializes in the development of photo and video processing software. Since the company's launch in 2004, it has released a wide selection of successful products for Windows and Mac. The company always keeps up with the times and updates its products with cutting-edge technologies.

About AliveColors: alivecolors.com/en/about-alivecolors.php

Press Contacts: Kat Kharina, AKVIS LLC, [email protected], 83422121661

SOURCE AKVIS Lab