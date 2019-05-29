AliveCor and Best Buy Partner to Bring KardiaMobile to Select Stores Nationwide

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the leader in FDA-cleared consumer electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, and Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) today announced a strategic partnership, bringing AliveCor's products to select Best Buy stores across the country.

This is the first time AliveCor's products will be sold in consumer electronics stores and expands access to the KardiaMobile device to more than 800 Best Buy locations throughout the United States. The collaboration demonstrates Best Buy's commitment to the digital health industry and its dedication to enriching lives through technology.

"KardiaMobile is the most clinically-validated personal ECG in the world. Our partnership with Best Buy is an important step in making heart care more convenient, more accessible, and less expensive than ever before," said AliveCor CEO Ira Bahr.

KardiaMobile is now available at most Best Buy stores.

AliveCor continues to lead the digital health industry with new offerings. In April 2019, AliveCor announced two additional FDA 510(k)-cleared indications to its KardiaMobile, making it the only mobile ECG device in the world with FDA-clearance to detect the three most common arrhythmias: Bradycardia, Tachycardia and Atrial Fibrillation.

For more information on KardiaMobile, please visit AliveCor's website: www.alivecor.com .

About AliveCor, Inc.

AliveCor, Inc. is pioneering the creation of FDA-cleared machine learning techniques to enable proactive heart care and is recognized around the world for transforming cardiac care. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile is the most clinically validated mobile ECG solution on the market. It is recommended by leading cardiologists and used by people worldwide for accurate ECG recordings. KardiaMobile, and KardiaBand, when paired with the Kardia app provide instant analysis for detecting atrial fibrillation (AF) and normal sinus rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first A.I. enabled platform to help clinicians manage patients for the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia and one that leads to a five times greater risk of stroke. KardiaBand is the first FDA-cleared medical device accessory for Apple Watch. AliveCor was named the No.1 artificial intelligence company on Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies , in addition to ranking 20th overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

SOURCE AliveCor

Related Links

http://www.alivecor.com

