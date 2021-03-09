AliveCor Appoints Clyde Hosein as Chief Financial Officer

Hosein brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in corporate financial management. He has served as Chief Financial Officer at multiple technology companies, including RingCentral, a global provider of cloud-based communications solutions, and Marvell Technology Group, a developer of semiconductor products. Most recently, Hosein was CFO at Automation Anywhere, an AI-based robotic process automation company.

Throughout his career, Hosein has overseen financial operations at companies public and private; he has managed the successful raise of billions of dollars of equity capital; and, he has successfully navigated rapid growth and an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

"We are building a global enterprise platform to make heart care more accessible, more affordable, and more convenient than it's ever been before. In any endeavor, there are moments when you know you've reached a major milestone," said AliveCor CEO, Priya Abani. "Clyde's experience in the ascent of fast growing public and private technology companies could not be better matched to our needs as a company."

"AliveCor is on a trajectory to define the nature of remote cardiological care for patients and providers, offering lifesaving technology to the millions of people with heart disease around the world. I am elated to be a part of the journey," said Hosein.

Hosein joins AliveCor today and reports directly to Abani. To learn more about AliveCor's story and product offering, visit alivecor.com .

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, Sinus Rhythm with Supraventricular Ectopy, Sinus Rhythm with Premature Ventricular Contractions, Sinus Rhythm with Wide QRS and Normal Heart Rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving HIPAA compliance and SOC2 Type 1 and Type 2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

SOURCE AliveCor