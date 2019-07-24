AliveCor Appoints Priya Abani as Chief Executive Officer; Elevates Vinod Khosla to Chairman of the Board

Simultaneously, AliveCor announced that Vinod Khosla has been elected chairman of its board of directors. Khosla founded Khosla Ventures in 2004 and was formerly a General Partner at Kleiner Perkins and founder of Sun Microsystems. Khosla Ventures was recently named the top VC investor in healthcare.

"AliveCor is a perfect expression of the successful application of AI technologies in healthcare. Our new CEO brings a wealth of directly applicable expertise in development, enablement, and commercialization of these technologies," said Khosla.

"I am honored to join AliveCor at this pivotal time where healthcare and AI are converging to give people more information and control of their cardiac care," said Abani. "AliveCor team has not only built a trusted and globally known consumer business via their personal ECG devices, but they have also struck a chord with physicians and medical professionals by building a secure and powerful technology platform that is poised well for expansion and growth."

Ira Bahr, who previously served as interim Chief Executive, will become Chief Operating Officer and report to Abani.

These appointments will be effective Monday, July 29.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is pioneering the creation of FDA-cleared machine learning techniques and is recognized around the world for transforming cardiac care. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile is the most clinically validated mobile ECG solution on the market. It is recommended by leading cardiologists and used by people worldwide for accurate ECG recordings. KardiaMobile when paired with the Kardia app, provides instant analysis for detecting Atrial Fibrillation, Bradycardia, Tachycardia, and Normal rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first A.I. enabled platform to help clinicians manage patients for the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one that leads to a five times greater risk of stroke. AliveCor was named the No.1 artificial intelligence company on Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies . AliveCor owns pending patent applications and issued patents covering ideas presented in this press release including issued U.S. Patent Numbers 9,839,363; 9,572,499; 9,986,925; 9,833,158; 9,351,654; 9,220,430; and 9,579,062. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

