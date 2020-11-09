AliveCor Appoints Toby Cosgrove, M.D. to Board of Directors

"Over the course of my career, putting patients at the center of everything I do has been my guiding principle," said Dr. Cosgrove. "I am excited for the opportunity to further AliveCor's mission of making heart care more accessible, affordable, and convenient. Their personal ECG technology paired with cutting-edge AI diagnostics is carving an entirely new space in digital health with the power to transform the quality, responsiveness, and cost of cardiac care worldwide."

Prior to becoming CEO of Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Cosgrove was a practicing cardiac surgeon, performing more than 22,000 life saving operations and earning an international reputation for his expertise in cardiothoracic surgery. Dr. Cosgrove also served as a surgeon in the U.S. Air Force where he was awarded the Bronze Star and the Republic of Vietnam Commendation Medal.

"Dr. Cosgrove is an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors and I am incredibly honored to welcome him to the team," said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. "We are building a complete cardiac care solution to serve patients outside the exam room. Dr. Cosgrove's focus on patient care and patient experience will bring tremendous value as we pioneer this space. I have no doubt that we will benefit greatly from his extensive knowledge as we advance our mission of improving remote heart care for those who need it most."

Dr. Cosgrove joins current standing board members Vinod Khosla, Founder of Khosla Ventures and Co-Founder of Sun Microsystems; Nigel Blakeway, CEO and Chairman of Omron Management Center of Americas; Ranndy Kellogg, President and CEO of Omron Healthcare; Sebastian Thrun, CEO of Kitty Hawk Corporation and Chairman and Co-Founder of Udacity; and Ryan Phillips, Principal of WP Global Partners. For more information on AliveCor's Board of Directors, visit here .

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile device is the most clinically validated personal ECG solution in the world. KardiaMobile provides instant detection of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia, and normal heart rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third party providers to manage their patients and customers' heart conditions simply and profitably using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices , achieving HIPAA compliance and Type 1 SOC2 attestations. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers.

SOURCE AliveCor