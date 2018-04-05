AliveCor Data Yield Reaches 25MM ECGs

"As our data yield expands, and the pace of collection quickens, our ability to achieve our mission of 'seeing the invisible,' and fundamentally changing the quality of heart care becomes more and more tangible," said Vic Gundotra, CEO of AliveCor.

Simultaneous with this announcement, AliveCor announced the deployment of its multi-device Kardia app platform to Omron Healthcare, the world's leading manufacturer of home blood pressure monitors. Starting this week, Kardia technology will provide the new mobile interface for Omron's globally ubiquitous blood pressure devices.

The new Omron Connect App – powered by AliveCor – can collect a range of critical risk factor data collected by connected devices, including blood pressure, ECG, heart rate, weight, and medication intake. Critically, it allows users to easily store, track and share this information with doctors and caregivers.

"By providing the technology behind the new Omron Connect app, AliveCor will positively impact millions of additional lives with advanced heart health capabilities and serve as the default medical platform for one of today's most innovative health companies," said Gundotra.

The need for more accessible, high-quality heart health data is vital. Up to six million Americans have atrial fibrillation, and over 100 million Americans have high blood pressure, both leading causes of stroke. Now, with the AliveCor and Omron partnership, patients and physicians have the unprecedented ability to monitor these two major risk factors in tandem.

AliveCor, Inc. is pioneering the creation of FDA-cleared machine learning techniques to enable proactive heart care and is recognized around the world for transforming cardiac care. The FDA-cleared KardiaMobile is the most clinically validated mobile ECG solution on the market. It is recommended by leading cardiologists and used by people worldwide for accurate ECG recordings. KardiaMobile, and KardiaBand, when paired with the Kardia app provide instant analysis for detecting atrial fibrillation (AF) and normal sinus rhythm in an ECG. Kardia is the first A.I. enabled platform to help clinicians manage patients for the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia and one that leads to a five times greater risk of stroke. KardiaBand is the first FDA-cleared medical device accessory for Apple Watch. AliveCor was named the No.1 artificial intelligence company on Fast Company's Top 50 Most Innovative Companies , in addition to ranking 20th overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com .

