AliveCor Files ITC Complaint Seeking to Bar U.S. Importation of Apple Watch

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the global leader in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology and services, today announced that it has filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging Apple's infringement of three AliveCor patents. Starting in 2011, AliveCor has invested heavily in bringing advanced, AI-powered cardiological detection technology to consumer users. These investments have produced unique, market changing products including:

KardiaMobile, the most clinically-validated personal ECG in the world

KardiaMobile 6L, the first and only six-lead personal ECG

KardiaBand, the first FDA-cleared medical device accessory for Apple Watch

SmartRhythm, revolutionary artificial intelligence that continuously evaluates heart activity for signs of arrhythmias

In December 2020, AliveCor filed a federal lawsuit alleging Apple infringement of the same patents. AliveCor contends that Apple Inc. is infringing AliveCor's asserted patents through the sale of Apple watches that employ infringing functionality. Filing in the ITC "is one step, among others, AliveCor is taking to obtain relief for Apple's intentional copying of AliveCor's patented technology—including the ability to take an ECG reading on the Apple Watch, and to perform heartrate analysis—as well as Apple's efforts to eliminate AliveCor as competition in the heartrate analysis market for the Apple Watch."

