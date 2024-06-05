AliveCor's AI-backed ECG Offerings Featured in New Film Series on Innovative Technologies Presented by the Consumer Technology Association

The Human Component series, produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, is now available to stream

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced its participation in The Human Component , a new online branded series developed for the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, the commercial content division of BBC Studios.

The series showcases innovative technologies that are supporting healthier communities, stronger societies and a more resilient planet. Through compelling, human-led films, The Human Component celebrates global efforts to maximize the full potential of technology.

"We are incredibly proud to take part in The Human Component alongside innovators who are just as committed to introducing game-changing ideas to improve lives as we are," said Priya Abani, CEO of AliveCor. "The series beautifully depicts the real-life impacts of technologies like our AI-backed ECG solutions and services, and how they are helping transform society for the better."

AliveCor's film shares the story of Dr. Cleveland Francis, a cardiologist and musician who was diagnosed with a heart condition after collapsing at home. After his episode, Dr. Francis used one of AliveCor's FDA-cleared Kardia™ devices to take a real-time, clinical-grade ECG that he shared with his doctor, leading to a definitive diagnosis. Capable of remotely identifying six of the most common arrhythmias in just 30 seconds, Kardia personal ECGs place the power of advanced AI technology directly into users' hands. They also offer healthcare providers a way to capture patients' elusive arrhythmias, contributing to earlier diagnoses and improving clinical decision-making.

This is the second series that BBC StoryWorks has created for CTA, a trade association that brings together companies that improve lives through technology. By highlighting how innovators across industries are advancing groundbreaking new technologies, The Human Component explores how we can solve some of the most pressing challenges facing the world today.

To learn more, watch AliveCor's full film at alivecor.com/cleveland-cardiology-ai .

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. AliveCor is committed to providing innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized and actionable heart data. With over 250 million ECGs recorded, the company's Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram and Facebook .

