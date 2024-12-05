AliveCor's Kardia 12L ECG System Awarded Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the leading innovator in FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced that the company has been named 2024 Inc. Best in Business Awards winner in the Innovation and Technology category for Kardia 12L ECG System, the world's first AI-powered handheld 12-lead ECG system with a unique single-cable design.

FDA-cleared in June 2024, Kardia 12L ECG System uses a reduced leadset to enable faster, easier detection of 35 cardiac determinations, including heart attacks. Powered by AliveCor's proprietary KAI 12L AI technology, the pocket-sized Kardia 12L ECG System was designed exclusively for healthcare settings and offers outstanding clinical efficiency and performance that is substantially equivalent to state-of-the-art ECG analysis solutions. The unique, simplified design makes it possible for more healthcare providers in a wider range of settings, including primary care offices, urgent care clinics, employer clinics, and rural locations, to access and integrate 12-lead ECG data into cardiac care.

"At AliveCor, we're relentless in our pursuit to improve the patient experience and address gaps in cardiac care. We are honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine for our efforts in expanding this critical technology into more resource-limited settings for physicians and disrupting traditional care pathways," said Cora Locke, Chief Marketing Officer, AliveCor.

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards spotlight organizations that are solving today's biggest challenges while demonstrating exceptional business excellence. The 2024 honorees reflect some of the most transformative ideas across all industries. This year's recipients can be found on the award's homepage.

About the Kardia 12L ECG System

Kardia 12L ECG System is battery-operated, weighs just 0.3 pounds and can fit in a pocket – making it significantly smaller, more portable and more convenient than conventional 12-lead ECG machines. Its streamlined leadset also makes it less invasive for patients, who do not need to fully disrobe during a reading. Powered by KAI 12L - the building block for the next generation of AI-driven technologies in AliveCor's pipeline - the device requires minimal self-guided training and is simpler to use than standard 12-lead ECG machines. Its speed and simplicity assist healthcare providers in rapid disease detection and enhancing patient experience.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is pioneering the creation of FDA-cleared devices powered by AI to enable proactive heart care and is recognized around the world for transforming cardiac care. The FDA-cleared Kardia Mobile is the most clinically validated mobile ECG solution on the market and is recommended by leading cardiologists and used by people worldwide for accurate ECG recordings. This simple-to-use mobile device and app-based service provides instant analysis for detecting atrial fibrillation (AF) and normal sinus rhythm in an ECG. Kardia Pro is the first AI-enabled platform for doctors to monitor patients for the early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common cardiac arrhythmia that leads to a five times greater risk of stroke. The company's latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L to detect 35 cardiac conditions (14 arrhythmias and 21 morphologies), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor was recognized by Fast Company as one of 2017's most innovative companies in health (#3). AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, please visit alivecor.com.

SOURCE AliveCor, Inc.