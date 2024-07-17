AliveCor's Kardia 12L ECG System Receives Category III CPT Codes

New Codes Establish Path to Reimbursement for First-of-its-Kind Cardiac Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor , the global leader in AI-powered cardiology, today announced that the American Medical Association (AMA) has granted new Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes that are applicable to the company's Kardia™ 12L ECG System, which received FDA clearance in June 2024. In accordance with the AMA semi-annual early release schedule, the new codes will be effective January 1st, 2025 and published in the 2025 CPT Code book .

CPT codes are widely used by government payers, including Medicare and Medicaid, and commercial insurance companies to identify healthcare services and procedures for reimbursement. Category III CPT codes allow data collection for new or emerging healthcare approaches and establish a foundation that facilitates reimbursement pathways for healthcare providers.

The following Category III codes for Kardia 12L were accepted by the CPT Editorial Panel meeting for the 2025 CPT production cycle:

0903T Electrocardiogram, Algorithmically generated 12-lead ECG from a reduced-lead ECG; with interpretation and report

0904T ECG ALG 12 Algorithmically generated 12-lead ECG from a reduced-lead ECG; tracing only

0905T Electrocardiogram, Algorithmically generated 12-lead ECG from a reduced-lead ECG; interpretation and report only

"Cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the US, and this recognition from the AMA brings new momentum towards improving access to life-saving cardiac care, including our latest technology," said Sanjay Voleti, CBO of AliveCor. "Our AI-powered, portable Kardia 12L is AliveCor's first device developed exclusively for use by healthcare providers, paving the way to bring this clinically-validated ECG technology to patients anytime and anywhere."

About Kardia 12L ECG and KAI 12L AI Technology

Kardia 12L ECG System combines the power of KAI 12L's AI technology and the pocket-sized Kardia 12L, to enable faster, easier detection of life-threatening cardiac conditions. KAI 12L is the world's first AI to detect 35 cardiac determinations, including heart attacks, using a reduced leadset.

Kardia 12L ECG System is battery-operated, weighs just 0.3 pounds – making it significantly smaller, more portable and easier to use than conventional 12-lead ECGs. Its streamlined leadset also makes it less invasive for patients, who do not need to fully disrobe during a reading. The device requires minimal self-guided training and is simpler and faster to use than standard 12-lead ECG machines. These features put 12-lead ECG data within reach of more healthcare providers than ever before in a variety of healthcare facilities and acute settings, including primary and urgent care offices, employer clinics, and other under-resourced or rural venues.

For healthcare providers interested in purchasing a Kardia 12L, please visit alivecor.com/products/kardia12L .

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. AliveCor is committed to providing innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized and actionable heart data. With over 250 million ECGs recorded, the company's Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The company's latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L to detect 35 cardiac conditions (14 arrhythmias and 21 morphologies), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif.

